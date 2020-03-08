|
|
Patricia M. Harvey
1926-2020
Patricia M. Harvey was born on the 3rd of September 1926 and passed away in Houston on Saturday, the 7th of March 2020. She was 93 years of age.
Friends are cordially invited to a vigil and visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 13th of March, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 14th of March, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc in Houston, where Msgr. Jim Anderson will serve as celebrant.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family and share remembrances during a reception in the nearby community center.
The family will then gather for a private Rite of Committal at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in a later edition of the chronicle. In the interim, you may visit her online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There, you may also opt to receive updated information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020