Patricia Frances Main
1951-2020
Patricia Frances Main passed away on September 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Pat was born to Jewel Frances and William James Jackson on March 4, 1951 in Houston, Texas. Except for travel, Pat lived her entire life in Houston. Pat was educated in HISD schools, graduating from Milby High School. Pat attended business school and worked as a bookkeeper and a systems analyst for Great Southern Life Insurance Company and its successor companies, National Life of Tennessee, and ICH, including its subsidiary, Philadelphia American Life Insurance Company in Houston. When a child, Pat enjoyed parts of summers with Mellie Adams, her maternal grandmother, at her grandmother's home near Garrison, Texas. Pat was married to Edward Doyon Main for 46 years. Pat and Doyon enjoyed visiting with her family at their beach house in Port Bolivar and at many family parties, travel throughout much of the US and in parts of Canada, England, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Pat's favorite class in high school was oceanography, for which she and her friend Carol Lindsey gained and retained an affinity for the ocean. Pat also enjoyed caring for a series of cats that adopted her and for Babette, a Yorkie rescue formerly cared for by Susan Collector, Doyon's sister. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Frances Jackson, and her father, William James Jackson. She is survived by her husband, Edward Doyon Main, P.E.; her brother James Jackson and wife Barbara; her sister Anna, RN and husband William Byrd; brother John Jackson and wife Deanna; Uncle James Stacy Adams and wife Emily; cousins Karl Karnacky, Ph.D. and wife Sue Turner, Keith Karnacky and wife Dorothy, Anona Karnacky and Jim Adams; nieces and nephews Bill Byrd, NP, wife Heather, RN and children Elliot, Nicole, and Sarah, Ricky Byrd, wife Kim and son Eric, Jessica Jackson and daughter Addie, Delana Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Walter Jackson and wife Shawna, Keri (Jackson) Tyldesley and husband Cliff, Jamie (Jackson) Araujo and husband Marco, Jeromy Jackson, RN and wife Shonuh, and Cody Jackson, wife Catie, and son Cass, neighbors and friends Jeannie Mouton and Marcella and Ray Wilson, and many friends Pat met at school and work. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's memory to the Houston SPCA, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, or a charity of your choice
