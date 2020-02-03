|
|
Patricia A. (Pat)
Frazier Mallard
1949-2020
Patricia A. (Pat) Frazier Mallard, 71, went home to be with the Lord, January 28, 2020. Preceded in death by (husband) Joe L. Mallard, Jr., (mother) Lois M. Lee, (father) James Frazier, Sr, (nephew) Johnathan, great niece Jaci Rose. Survived by children; Ta Ta Danisha (Mallard) Heard, Edorado L. Mallard, Yosef Mallard. Grandchildren, Drayveon, Kierra, Joe, Lilianna, Edoardo Jr, Kennay, Roderick, Alexis, Andrew, Malachai, Joshua, Zoe, Z'Mia, Z' Miyyah, Josiah Great grandchild Kaden. (Dad) Arnis Lee. Sisters; Grace, Erma, Sharon, Betty, Alice, Brenda, Jackie, Lenecia, Lydia, brothers, James, Larry, Duane, Charles and a host of nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces. Services Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Restoration Square FGBC, 5110 Crane St, Houston, Texas 77026.
Viewing 9:00-11:30am. Service 12:00-1:30pm.
Interment: Houston National Cemetary, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas 77038.
McDuffie's Funeral Home, 115 W. Hamilton St, Houston, Texas 77076 713-695-8400
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020