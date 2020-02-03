Home

McDuffie Mortuary - Houston
115 W. Hamilton
Houston, TX 77076
(713) 695-8400
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Restoration Square FGBC
5110 Crane St
Houston, TX
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Restoration Square FGBC
5110 Crane St
Houston, TX
Patricia Mallard


1949 - 2020
Patricia Mallard Obituary
Patricia A. (Pat)
Frazier Mallard
1949-2020
Patricia A. (Pat) Frazier Mallard, 71, went home to be with the Lord, January 28, 2020. Preceded in death by (husband) Joe L. Mallard, Jr., (mother) Lois M. Lee, (father) James Frazier, Sr, (nephew) Johnathan, great niece Jaci Rose. Survived by children; Ta Ta Danisha (Mallard) Heard, Edorado L. Mallard, Yosef Mallard. Grandchildren, Drayveon, Kierra, Joe, Lilianna, Edoardo Jr, Kennay, Roderick, Alexis, Andrew, Malachai, Joshua, Zoe, Z'Mia, Z' Miyyah, Josiah Great grandchild Kaden. (Dad) Arnis Lee. Sisters; Grace, Erma, Sharon, Betty, Alice, Brenda, Jackie, Lenecia, Lydia, brothers, James, Larry, Duane, Charles and a host of nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces. Services Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Restoration Square FGBC, 5110 Crane St, Houston, Texas 77026.
Viewing 9:00-11:30am. Service 12:00-1:30pm.
Interment: Houston National Cemetary, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas 77038.
McDuffie's Funeral Home, 115 W. Hamilton St, Houston, Texas 77076 713-695-8400
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020
