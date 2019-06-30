Dr. Patricia Martinez Long

1938-2019

Dr. Patricia Sue Roberts Martinez Long was born on May 15, 1938, in Houston and passed away, at the age of 81, on June 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Pat graduated in 1956 from Milby High School in Houston and graduated in 1960 from Sam Houston State Teachers College which is now Sam Houston University, with a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. While at Sam Houston, she was a member of the Philos Sorority, now Zeta Tau Alpha, and continued those relationships her entire life. Just recently she attended a reunion of her Philo friends. Pat began her teaching career at Garden Oaks Elementary School where she eventually became a counselor while seeking her Master's Degree. She was asked to move to Psychological Services in the Administration Building of H.I.S.D.. Eventually, after years of hard work, Pat left the educational field and completed her Doctorate

Pat began her private practice of counseling families which continued for the next 35 years until her retirement in June 2018. She touched the lives of hundreds of families, helping them to reconcile issues and heal broken hearts and relationships.

In 1974, Pat married the love of her life, Clem Martinez. Clem was also in education, serving as principal, administrator and assistant superintendent in H.I.S.D. They loved traveling in the U.S and to international destinations. Shortly after Clem's death in 1993, the ground was broken for the construction of a brand new school in North Houston, the Clemente Martinez Elementary School, to honor Clem's lifelong dedication to the education of thousands of students who would pass thru the doors of that new school Like Patricia, Clem touched the lives of thousands of children and their families. Together, Clem and Pat's years of service to education, hope and healing will be remembered for years to come.

Ten years after Clem's death, Pat married John Long in 2003. They also enjoyed traveling the U.S. and foreign destinations as well as supporting local non-profit organizations. John passed away in 2018 after a long illness.

Like others in her family, Patricia was very creative, loved nature and especially the arts. She supported the Houston Symphony, The Pearl Art Museum, Northwest Assistance Ministry and many other charitable organizations. She was especially devoted to The Texas Repertory Theatre Company and supported that organization from its inception to its current operation. She was a big donor of her resources and her time. She was behind the scenes in 2018 when The Texas Rep relaunched and she was applauding from the front row once again.

Pat was also preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Maxine Phillips Roberts. She is survived by her brother, William Roberts; sister, Marinell Roberts Mendoza and husband, Al; niece, Vicki Laudig and husband, Scott, and their daughter, Sarah; nephews, Steven Fenley and wife, Kae; and nephew, Ryan Fenley. She is also survived by many cousins. Special thanks to her lifelong friends whom she loved for over 60 years.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 5, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway (at Eldridge), Houston 77079. Donations may be made in Pat's honor to The Texas Repertory Theatre Company, P.O. Box 11486, Spring, Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019