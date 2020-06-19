Patricia McManus
1945-2020
Pat McManus passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 with Bob, her husband of over 40 years by her bedside. She battled valiantly over the last 7 years with frontotemporal dementia. While dementia took her mind, the beauty of Pat McManus was what lied in her heart. She lived her life for others as a true servant of our Lord and Savior.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 2, 1945 to the late Mary Ann Lynch and Joseph Tracey, she became a Texan by heart, when Pat, Bob, and her two sons, Rene and Marc made the adventurous transition to Houston in 1979. She truly enjoyed living in the Lone Star State and all things Texan! Over the years she made many trips to Gilley's, Galveston, San Antonio, Astroworld, and the Astrodome to name a few. Pat especially delighted in these outings when friends and family would visit from the East Coast.
She loved riding rollercoasters, traveling, and spending time at the shore (that's New Jersey for beach). She appreciated reading a good book, telling a great story, and making people laugh. She thoroughly savored hosting parties and celebrating birthdays and holidays with family and friends. Her homemade lasagna, cream cheese cookies, and pies were legendary among those who were fortunate enough to sample them. Her house was always open to all.
She had an incredible work ethic spending many years in accounting roles within the oil and gas industry at Kirby, American Exploration, and Newfield before retiring after a long stint at Cabot Oil and Gas. Throughout her career, she was admired and well-known especially for her homemade cakes baked for co-workers on birthdays and often being the last one to turn off the lights at the end of the day.
Above all else, Pat cherished her role as a homemaker and took great pride in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a big kid at heart and truly loved spending time with her grandchildren later in life. She was on a first name basis with Chuck E. Cheese and might have singlehandedly kept the company in business.
She was a devout Catholic and had an especially warm heart for those in need. She was an active member at her church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was one of the founding members of the Women's Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. Pat was also active in many charities especially Helping Hands, and St. Jude Hospital. She looked forward to her time at all-night adoration with the love her life and husband Bob by her side.
To know Pat was to love her. Pat was special because she made everyone else feel special. That was her gift to this world, and she will be deeply missed by many. Rest in Peace.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her sons: Rene Zimmermann and his wife Lana, of Houston; and Marc Zimmermann, of Austin; grandsons Reece, Reed, Ryan, and Zach; and granddaughter Kaitlyn; great-grandsons Hayden, and Julian; her brother, Michael Tracey and wife Marion; and her two sisters: Maureen Swartz and husband William and Lynne Tracey. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
The McManus family will be present to receive friends for visitation Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM with a Vigil Service beginning at 4:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. The Funeral Mass celebrating her wonderful life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 6646 Addicks Satsuma Rd., Houston, TX 77084. Burial services will follow at the VA Houston National Cemetery at 12:45 pm. Pat's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html . Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.