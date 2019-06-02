Patricia Danaher Miller

1928-2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Danaher Miller announces her passing on Thursday, May 30 at the spry age of 91. Patty, known to many as Mema, will be lovingly remembered by her three sons, Ted, Dan, and Patrick, as well as her daughters-in-law, Susan, Patti, and Beth. She will be missed by her six grandchildren, Whitney (Kyle) Janke, Ramsey (Bo) Howell, Currie (Tripp) Rice, Beck (Jenny) Miller, Layne Miller, Michael Miller, her nine great grandchildren-Wiley, Miller and Adeline Janke; Steele, Spears and Mox Howell; May and Grace Rice; and Teddy Miller. Her beloved cat, Katy will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Currie Danaher and Wilhelmina Baerecke Danaher, husband, Theodore "Ted" Beck Miller and her four siblings, Harry Currie Danaher, Jr., Minette Danaher Hill, Harriet Danaher Crochet, and Mae Belle Danaher Smith.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Patty was always the life of the party with her quick wit and sass. She attended LSU where she was a member of Beta Sigma Omicron, Panhellenic Council, and the Women's Recreation Association. Patty was also quite the beauty being nominated for the Darling of LSU. Graduating with a Physical Education degree in 1949, she married her college sweetheart, Ted, and, shortly after, began growing their family. Esso/Humble/Exxon moved them several times throughout Louisiana, and to Tennessee and Texas. Patty always managed to make great friends through both her many activities and her boys' sports. She took much pride in her active lifestyle as a wife, mother, and athlete.

New Orleans, Shreveport, Memphis, Houston, Slidell . . . golf ran through her veins. She was Women's Club Champion at Pinewood Golf Club in Slidell; and became the first woman member of Lakeside Country Club, joining in 2000 shortly after her final move to Houston to be near her sons and their families whom she loved fiercely. Beyond the links, her best times in her last years were spent with them. We all loved being with Mema and reveled in her no nonsense, straight shooting, always fun matriarchal spirit!

The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation for those who not only cared for Patty, but also became our extended family. We are forever grateful to Pin Oak Caregivers, in particular Zee White, Nicole Griffin, and Ola Oladimeji, as well as Jerilyn Fabian, Kerry Ann St. Hill and Isabel Gonzalez.

A private family service will be held in Houston with Patty's ashes being scattered in New Orleans at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary