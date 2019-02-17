Patricia Ready Olden

1942-2018

Patricia Ready Olden, 76, passed away in Houston on December 30, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children, Brian, Megan, and Kate, their spouses, and four beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Ethan, Nora, and Alan. Pat moved to Dallas, Texas as a child in 1955 and attended Ursuline Academy, followed by Rice University in Houston. She was a talented early childhood educator for nearly three decades. One of her gifts to the world was her ability to help form communities of compassion and strength. In her final illness, Pat and her family were blessed to be surrounded by her posse of longtime friends. A Memorial Service will be held February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut, Houston, TX. Interment will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Pat's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Raise Up Families or the House of Ruth. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary