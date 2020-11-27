Patricia Parsons1934-2020Patricia (Pat) Haws Parsons was born in 1934 at Elida, NM. She grew up on the family farm in Burns Flat, OK, and after high school, went to Bethel College in McKenzie, TN. There she received her degree in Elementary Education and met and married her husband of 62 years, the Reverend Hugh L Parsons. In 1961, the Parsons moved to Houston, TX, to serve at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where they stayed until Hugh retired in 1996. Pat wore many hats at the church: organist, Sunday School teacher/educational materials reviewer, CPW member, and Christmas program director, just to name a few. During her more than 25 years as an educator with HISD, Patricia established a fine-arts academy at Woodrow Wilson Elementary and was its Magnet Coordinator until she retired. After retiring, the Parsons began a long-term support of a Spanish Mission Program, Nueva Vida, where Pat served as Sunday School teacher and Hugh as supply minister. In 1992, Patricia went on a mission trip to Hong Kong to teach English in the school of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kowloon. This was a life-altering experience for her, where she met many life-long friends. A few years later, she was able to go back, taking Hugh with her. Patricia and Hugh were great fans and supporters of the performing arts in Houston. While their children were young, the Parsons often had season tickets to Houston Grand Opera. Later in their lives, they became Patron Members and season ticket holders of the After Dinner Players, both their adult and Childrens' theater programs, a patronage they continued for many years. Pat left this world peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 and was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Gladys Haws, her husband, Hugh L. Parsons, her sister-in-law, Teresa Haws, and her grandson, Luke Pollock. She is survived by her siblings, Beth Brown and husband Richard; Aubrey Haws and wife Linda; and Rick Haws. She also is survived by 3 daughters and their spouses and children, Lezlie Daniel and husband Ladd, Benjamin, Zachary, Annabelle and Sophie; Julianne Loving and husband Travis, Tyler and Rachel; and Patsy Pollock and husband Joel, Leia and Kaim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements for a Graveside Memorial Service are pending and will be scheduled after the Holiday Season early in 2021. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethel University Chapel Fund, in McKenzie, TN; the Woman's Assistance League of Houston; or Meals on Wheels.