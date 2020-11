PATRICIA POREE1957-2020Patricia Poree was born on November 19, 1957 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Arthur James, Sr., and Jean Gordon. She passed away on October 29, 2020.A Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Evelyn Banks Mitchell Memorial Chapel ~5002 Hershe St, from 5:00 - 7:00p.m.A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Poree will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Rhodes Funeral Home~ 1020 Virgil St (Gretna, La. 70053) @ 10:00a.m. Interment- Resthaven Cemetery (New Orleans, La.)