Patricia Taylor
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Michael's The Archangel Catholic Church
1801 Sage Road
Houston, TX
Patricia Reckling Taylor
1936-2019
Patricia Reckling Taylor, passed away on Tuesday, the 19th of March 2019.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in the Sunday's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to join the family in recitation of the holy rosary commencing at half-past four o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 26th of March, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Mrs. Taylor from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
A memorial mass will be offered at half past one o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 27th of March, at St. Michael's The Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
