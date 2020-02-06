|
|
Patricia Moore
Macartney Reed
1927-2020
Patricia Moore Macartney Reed died January 27, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. Patricia May Bennett was born October 15, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Helen Bennett. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Michael William Shaw (Bill) Moore and husbands E. J. (Mac) Macartney and George Reed along with her beloved son, Michael William Shaw Moore II. Pat is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sassin, and husband, Frank; grandsons Nicholas Sassin, and wife Megan, Gabe Sassin and wife Maggie, Michael Moore and wife Sarah, and Andrew Moore and wife Sarah. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Lucas Sassin; Liam and Landon Sassin; Violet, Sam, and Joe Moore; and Hudson and Bennett Moore as well as brother, Charles Bennett and wife Sandy.
Micah 6:8 guided her life, "… what does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God." Pat loved God, her family and friends, her church, and the larger community. She was a sixth grade teacher and elementary school counselor for many years in H.I.S.D. After retirement she served as President of the League of Women Voters in Houston and worked to promote voting in vulnerable communities. Throughout her life she served God and others, most recently through ministries at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church. Dear to her heart were the Women's Spirituality Group, Way Station, Walking the Mourner's Path, and Palmer Place.
Pat never met a stranger. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bradshaw Carter Funeral Home, 1734 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX 77098. A celebration of Pat's life will follow on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street, Houston, TX 77030. All are invited to join the family for a lunch reception after the service. In Pat's memory, donations may be made to The Community of Hope International, c/o Maria Wellisch, 13706 Bluff Villas Court, San Antonio, TX 78216 or Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020