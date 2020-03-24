|
Patricia Ruth (Lomax) Sanders
1928-2020
Patricia Ruth (Pat) Sanders of Houston, passed away in San Marcos, Texas on 21 March 2020 at the age of 91.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Lillian Lomax, and her husband Norman D. (Buddy) Sanders. She is survived by her brother, Wilton E. (Bubba) Lomax and sister-in-law Sally of Wimberley; her three sons Norman Jr., Douglas, and Craig and their spouses; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Though Pat spent her last four years in Wimberley with her family members, she was a loyal and dedicated Houstonian through and through. She was born in 1928 at Baptist Hospital, and raised in Spring Branch which she recalled exploring by horseback when that was still "the country". She attended Lamar High School and worked briefly for Humble Oil (now ExxonMobil).
Pat was dating Buddy Sanders while at Lamar, but her parents would not allow her to marry until she turned 18. She turned 18 on 6 December 1946, and married Buddy the following day, Pearl Harbor Day! Their union lasted over 72 years.
Pat retained this independent streak throughout her life. She honed her parenting skills on the three equally independent-minded sons that she and Buddy raised – some of that "honing" is remembered to this day.
In 1968 Pat joined Buddy on the adventure of a lifetime in Douglas, Scotland, where they spent 18 months setting up an oil tool manufacturing plant to support the North Sea oil fields. They traveled the world for work and family visits and made many friends along the way.
Over the years, Pat was an active member of the Spring Branch Community Church. She also became friend and honorary mom to a huge extended family of relatives and friends of her sons. She will be mourned as family by far more than just blood relatives.
Pat Sanders was the quintessential woman of Texas. Texas will be a little bit smaller without her.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020