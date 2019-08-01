Home

Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
40 Holy Martyrs of Sebaste Orthodox Church
340 Eldridge Road
Sugarland, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Park Cemetery Westheimer
Patricia Shaheen


1939 - 2019
Patricia Shaheen Obituary
Patricia Y. Shaheen
1939-2019
passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. Born in Nashville, Tenn., growing up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of W.H. McCann and Eva M. Scott. Pat worked in the Health Insurance field for more than 40 years. Pat always felt it was her job to make you laugh and put a smile on your face. Pat is survived by her husband Shaheen N. Shaheen, brother Russell McCann and sister Linda (Steve) Hamrick, one nephew and four nieces along with grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, step father, sister-in-law and a nephew. Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at 40 Holy Martyrs of Sebaste Orthodox Church at 340 Eldridge Road in Sugarland, TX and then proceed to Forest Park Cemetery Westheimer for burial. Preferred memorials are to the church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
