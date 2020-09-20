1/1
Patricia Strawbridge
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patti" Strawbridge
1943-2020
Patricia "Patti" Strawbridge, 77, of Shenandoah, TX, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, New York on August 12, 1943 to her parents, Sheridan Biggs and Dorothy Miller Biggs. When she was a child, her family moved to Louisville, Kentucky due to a career promotion of her father's. Patti graduated from Waggener High School, and later went on to graduated from Miami University of Ohio. She moved to Indianapolis and became a middle school counselor. She met her husband, Bob, in Louisville, Kentucky and they were married August 9, 1969. Patti later went on to receive her Masters of Psychology Degree from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bob later received a tremendous career advancement opportunity from Marsh and McLennan Inc. in 1979, so then they moved to Shenandoah, Texas. They joined The Woodlands United Methodist Church which she dearly loved.
Patti was a sweet and loving person. She had no enemies and she was as friendly as she could be.
Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Sheridan and Dorothy Biggs; brothers, Sheridan Biggs, Jr. and Rob Biggs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Strawbridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX, 77380.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Patricia "Patti" Strawbridge, may be made to The Woodlands United Methodist Church 281-297-5900, or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Woodlands United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2724
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
George Strawbridge
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved