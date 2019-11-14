Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Patricia Wall


1932 - 2019
Patricia Wall Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Wall
1932-2019
Pat left this world to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1932, in the Bronx, New York. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence "Larry" Wall, and her daughter Deborah Wall Mateker. Survived by daughter Caroline Binick and husband George, son Larry Wall, Jr., and wife Becky McGraw Wall, Mark and Joan Mateker. Grandchildren Elise Mateker Campagna, Beth Eichelberger, Jack Eichelberger, Katie Eichelberger, Jonathon Wall, Allyson Wall, Louisa Hamlin, Laura Hamlin Oates and six great grandchildren. Her sister Joyce Hoffman survives her as well.
A mass in memory of Pat will be held Friday, November 15 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 2 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
