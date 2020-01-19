|
|
Patricia Alice (Lyons) Ward
1950-2020
Patricia Alice (Lyons) Ward was born November 18, 1950 in Houston, Texas, daughter of John and Phyllis Lyons. She died on January 3, 2020 at her home in Austin in hospice care, attended by her husband and family. She is survived by Ken, her loving husband and constant companion of 31 years. Her surviving family are Barbara and Charles Tatom, Janet and Darrell Carleton, John and Pamela Lyons, brothers-in-law Ron Folis and Joe Ward, and bunches of nieces and nephews.
When she was a child, her family moved to Mexico City, where her dad was assigned for several years. She gained a wealth of stories and memories from that experience, plus a bit of the Spanish language. The family was back in Spring Branch when she graduated from high school.
She worked in the corporate office of Browning Ferris Industries for 26 years. When BFI was acquired by another company and that office closed, she moved to Austin to join Ken. She has many friends from BFI that continue to be her friends today. In Austin she worked for EDS, then took a job at the University Coop in the textbook acquisition department, eventually becoming book store manager for several years.
After retirement she and Ken spent more time at their farm near Lake Granger where she did everything from chasing an irritated bull to pulling a calf from a distressed heifer in trouble. She loved and spoiled her two happy dogs. She also loved sipping a nightcap while watching the amazing farm sunsets, sometimes followed by a sky full of beautiful stars and occasionally by a dazzling meteor shower. She loved her family, her dogs, her home, her farm and her garden. She loved life. She was a beautiful, lovely, wonderful woman.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020