Forest Park Lawndale
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
The Chapel of St. John The Divine
2450 River Oaks Blvd.
Houston, TX
Patricia Weiler


1934 - 2020
Patricia Weiler Obituary
Patricia Huey Weiler
1934-2020
Patricia Huey Weiler passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020. "Patsy" was born in Houston, Texas on January 21, 1934 to Luretta and John Donald Huey. She attended The Kinkaid School and The Hockaday School, where her treasured friendships remained steadfast to the end of her days. After attending the University of Texas where she was a member of The Chi Omega Sorority, Patsy married the love of her life, John Lewis Weiler on July 1, 1954. In Houston, they raised three children, John Donald Weiler, Chaille Weiler McCord and Richard Scott Weiler.
In addition to being a native Houstonian, Patsy was an interior decorator, a 75-year member of The Church of St. John The Divine, a dedicated docent at Bayou Bend, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and The Shriner Museum and a member of The Heritage Society.
Patsy will be remembered as a strong-willed, generous woman, a mother, grandmother and great grandmother with a deep love of family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, monthly Lunch Bunch, reading and spending time with family. "Potts," as she was known by her grandchildren, had an enthusiastic joy for life and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Patsy is preceded in death by her loving husband John and beloved son Don. She is survived by her daughter Chaille Weiler McCord and husband James Richard McCord, Jr. and son Richard Scott Weiler; grandchildren Adrienne Keleigh McCord, John Andrew McCord, James Richard McCord III and wife Kendall Buckalew McCord and great grandson James Richard McCord IV; Landon Weiler, Brooks Weiler, Mason Weiler and their families.
A Memorial service will be held at The Chapel of St. John The Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd. Houston, Tx 77019 on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at one o'clock in the afternoon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
