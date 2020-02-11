|
Patricia "Tish" Celestine Williams
1949-2020
The beauty of a memory is that it's always there, we can take it anywhere. As we travel on in life, we take comfort as we go, in a lifetime of "sweet memories," of the one we loved.
Our loved one, Mrs. Patricia "Tish" Celestine Williams, departed this life February 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
She leaves in God's care her loving husband of 47 years Johnny Williams, Jr.; daughters, Patrice Williams Booker; son, Johnny Williams, III; daughter, Lilya Keeton (Joshua); sister, Mary L. Harper (James); grandchildren, Deja Booker, Christopher Booker, Jolie Keeton and Jasmine Booker; sisters-in-law, Verna Celestine and Barbara Overby and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her parents, Allen Celestine, Sr. and Lillie Phillips Celestine preceded her in death.
A wake service will be held February 12th in The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM.
Mrs. Patricia Williams will lie in state and receive guests Friday, February 14th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Pellerin Funeral Home, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 610 N. Main Street, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, Saturday, February 15th, 10:30 AM, Rev. Ugochukwu Jerome Cletus, SSJ, Celebrant. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 7:30 AM - 10 AM.
Burial will follow at Saint Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Breaux Bridge, LA.
Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Pellerin Funeral Home, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, 337-332-2111.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020