Patricia Wooldridge
1956 - 2020
Patricia Bell Wooldridge
1956-2020
Patti, the second daughter of the late Anne Blake Bell & H. Grady Bell, Jr., passed quietly at home after a brief illness. After first setting in Houston, the Bell family moved to Great Yarmouth England when Patti was six. Patti relished her colorful childhood, the many lifelong friendships formed, and her vacations throughout Europe. After high school graduation, Patti returned to Texas and married her sweetheart, Woody Wooldridge in 1976. This began a nearly 45-year partnership, two beautiful children, Marsha & Cody, & Patti's devotion to her family. Patti volunteered with school & softball events, helped Woody run his masonry business, & relished spending time with grandsons Dylan & Nicholas, baking & crafting. Patti served as secretary for the Biology Dept. at HCC for 27 years and became widely known as a caring & proactive advocate for her students. Patti transformed tragedy into service by forming the Marsha Anne Wooldridge Scholarship for students at HCC after losing her daughter to a traffic accident in 2002. Patti loved music, cooking, and helping others in need, including the need for laughter. With sharp wit and unforgettable humor, she spread light, love and laughter wherever she went. We will continue to find inspiration & joy in the memory of her life well-lived.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
39 entries
July 18, 2020
What a beautiful gift she gave me. Every smile and laugh reminds me of Patti.
Anthony Lacsamana
Friend
July 17, 2020
Patti was my dear friend and confidante. I will miss her sly smile, her sharp wit, and her deep well of generosity. I am a better human for having shared a friendship with Patti for 25 years. My deepest sympathies to Woody and Cody.
John Speer
Friend
July 17, 2020
Energetic in her thoughtfulness and reliably ready to help. Rest, Patti. You loved and you were loved.
guy lombardo
Friend
July 16, 2020
Woody, we are so sorry. We cant believe Patti is gone. We will always remember our times together. God bless you & your family. I will contact you at a later date. We love you.
Mike & Judy/ Heath & Amy Summers
Friend
July 16, 2020
Patti was an angel walking among us. Always willing to help and guide. She will truly be missed!
William Wood
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
You were such a great friend to me and always did everything you could to help me.
Teryn Mallory
Friend
July 16, 2020
I have not had the honor of meeting Pattie, but her husband spoke so highly of her, I feel like I knew her. Peace be with the family❤
Pamela Tedford
Friend
July 16, 2020
Patti, was my sweet next door neighbor. I miss her smiling face., and positive attitude. I will always remember her in my heart, with love. May the Lord embrace you with his LOVE.
Marlene Wood
July 16, 2020
Pattie was one of the sweetest & most caring people our family as ever known. It seems like she was always given the toughest challenges but faced them. And those challenges made her the amazing mother, wife, & friend she was. Rest in peace Angel.
Natalie Fairless
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
Dear Woody and Cody, Jerry and I are so sorry about your Patti! This obituary is a wonderful tribute to her and the life she lived! Our hearts ache for you! Praying for Gods comfort and peace! Love you! Deborah
Deborah Ferrell
Friend
July 16, 2020
God bless all!
Shirlene Topper
July 16, 2020
Give me some time and I will get it ready for you...
Thank you Ms Patti for your kindness. You were always offering to help regardless of your limitations. The department was blessed to have you
Yvan Songue
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Woody... Sincere Sympathy and Deepest Condolences for your loss of your dearest Patricia. RIP
John Watson
Friend
July 16, 2020
Patti was a very close high school friend. We connected over the years from time to time. I never thought we would ever say goodbye so soon. My condolences to Woody. I will miss Patti. Her absence is a loss to us all.
John Burnside
Friend
July 16, 2020
Prayers for strength in the coming days. God bless you!
Dianna Tidwell
Friend
July 16, 2020
Dearest Patti is one of a kind. Few people are so energetic, selfless, and downright real as your free spirit, All the time. You will be missed! And your memory will live on in our hearts and guide the steps in our lives. I was lucky to have met and know you in this life. You certainly did change mine, for the better.
Rest Easy in Gods Hands.
To next of kin: Ms. Patti held you all in high esteem and every breath spoke highly of her family And her thoughts of taking care of them.
It was inspirational and warmed us to her being.
May God give you Strength and Hope in this life, Ameen. You are in our Thoughts and Prayers.
MahRukh Aslam
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Patti was a shining example of what a friend should be. She is sorely missed by multitudes of people. God placed her exactly where she could radiate helpfulness to all she met. Her ministry was just a natural attribute she was gifted with. Her memory is a blessing we can all claim till we meet her again. I sure did love my precious niece!
Nadine Bell
Family
July 16, 2020
Went to BAS with Patti... always bubbly and friendly. Condolences to all.. prayers
Sally Atterbery-Peter
Friend
July 16, 2020
I will always carry wonderful memories of my dear cousin Patti. I do wish we could have reconnected later in life. I still remember having the honor of singing at her and Woodys wedding. May our Lord Jesus comfort the family in these days.
Tom Renfro
Family
July 16, 2020
Rest in Peace
Rodney Caldwell
Friend
July 16, 2020
Patti will be greatly missed. I truly enjoyed my holiday dinner cooking partner. She was always willing to help everyone and kept everyone laughing and smiling. Love you all!
Casey Hogan
Family
July 16, 2020
Our memories of Patti are forever fond. She had such a beautiful smile. Full of spunk and energy. She made this world a better place...
Laura Lindsey
Friend
July 16, 2020
Rest in Peace
Rick McGuire
July 16, 2020
My dear cousin, my heart is hurting for you. I am so sorry for your loss. I know you have so many great memories, think of those times when you feel lost. My heart goes out to you. Love you Woody!
July 16, 2020
Bobbie Wilson
Family
July 16, 2020
To say Patti was special is an understatement. She never met a stranger and had love for all. Her infectious smile and quick wit served her well and will be sorely missed by all who loved her as will her dancing eyes and lilting voice. Rest well, my lovely friend, I shall cherish all the memories.
Verne Casaretto
Friend
July 15, 2020
Patti, You are very loved and missed.
I cant wait to hear of the many adventures you and Marsha are having together.
Please tell our dear friend Leonard hello too.
Much love to you special and dear friend.
Until to see each other again.
Linda Howell
July 15, 2020
Patti, you left too soon to all those who loved you. Marsha will be there to hug and love you Patti. Rest in peace.
Sue & Guy Lombardo
Friend
July 15, 2020
Grateful for every moment spent with Ms. Patti and family. Softballs games, road trips, parties, or simply running into her unexpectedly. Always a joy. Always giving. Always had something positive to share that would brighten your day. Ms. Patti, you are greatly missed and I hope you give Marsha a big hug from all of us.
Emily Loesch
Friend
July 15, 2020
We were heartbroken to learn about Pattis death. She was a unique woman who would help anyone at any time. If her family, friends and colleagues could gather in one room, it would take hours (maybe days) to share the stories of her kindness. We will always remember her.
Linda and Bruce Webb
Friend
July 15, 2020
I remember Patti, her sister Janet and brother Grady from school at Bradwell and Gorleston when we lived in Great Yarmouth England as well. I remember her laugh and beautiful smile. My condolences and prayers go out to you Woody, she will be missed tremendously.
Shelly Atterbery Addkison
Classmate
July 15, 2020
So funny and witty and with a unique perspective on life. I am grateful to have gotten to experience some times with Patty.
Jimmy Bell
Family
July 15, 2020
Patty was a wonderful cousin. So many fun memories of time spent with her growing up and as an adult. She will be missed.
Pearson Tonya
Family
July 15, 2020
We loved you so and we will miss your bright shining smile.
Joella Robinson
Coworker
July 15, 2020
May Patty's light shine bright always for others to see. May God be with you and your family during this most difficult time in life. We pray for God's love and comfort for the family. The few times I was able to be around Patty, I do know her love for her family was very obvious. Our deepest sympathy Steve and Debbie Kennedy
Steve Kennedy
Friend
July 15, 2020
We are deeply saddened at the loss of Dylans and Nickys Grandma Patty. We know she loved the boys so much; she will indeed be missed, as we also know they loved her equally much. My heart aches knowing the boys will not get to visit or bake any more cakes with her. Patty will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Prayers to Woody and Cody that they find strength in each other, as well that they be there for Dylan and Nicky, and continue to share the memory of Patty with them.
Chris & Laurie Rodriguez
Family
July 14, 2020
We loved you so much Aunt Patti and will miss you!!! Hope to see your beautiful face again!!! I love you Uncle Woody and Aunty Shelly!!! Thanks for putting this all together and hope to gather soon to celebrate Aunt Patti!!!
Kim Kennedy
Family
July 14, 2020
Patti, you will be missed. I love you!! Rest in peace.
LaShanda Gibson
Family
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Misty Parker
Family
