Patricia Bell Wooldridge

1956-2020

Patti, the second daughter of the late Anne Blake Bell & H. Grady Bell, Jr., passed quietly at home after a brief illness. After first setting in Houston, the Bell family moved to Great Yarmouth England when Patti was six. Patti relished her colorful childhood, the many lifelong friendships formed, and her vacations throughout Europe. After high school graduation, Patti returned to Texas and married her sweetheart, Woody Wooldridge in 1976. This began a nearly 45-year partnership, two beautiful children, Marsha & Cody, & Patti's devotion to her family. Patti volunteered with school & softball events, helped Woody run his masonry business, & relished spending time with grandsons Dylan & Nicholas, baking & crafting. Patti served as secretary for the Biology Dept. at HCC for 27 years and became widely known as a caring & proactive advocate for her students. Patti transformed tragedy into service by forming the Marsha Anne Wooldridge Scholarship for students at HCC after losing her daughter to a traffic accident in 2002. Patti loved music, cooking, and helping others in need, including the need for laughter. With sharp wit and unforgettable humor, she spread light, love and laughter wherever she went. We will continue to find inspiration & joy in the memory of her life well-lived.



