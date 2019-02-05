Home

Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Drive United Methodist Church
12955 Memorial Drive,
Houston, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Aggie Field of Honor
3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway
College Station, TX
Patrick Wayne Brune
1936-2019
Patrick Wayne Brune, age 82, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas, 77079. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Aggie Field of Honor, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station, Texas, 77845.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association by calling 877-892-4222 or their website, https://corpsofcadets.org. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019
