Patrick Wayne Brune
1936-2019
Patrick Wayne Brune, age 82, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas, 77079. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Aggie Field of Honor, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station, Texas, 77845.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association by calling 877-892-4222 or their website, https://corpsofcadets.org. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019