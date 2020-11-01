Patrick Richard Hedrick1929-2020Patrick (Pat) Richard Hedrick age 91, passed away on October 27, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Pat had been hospitalized over the last six weeks with heart-related issues. Despite COVID restrictions and assisted by the magic of technology, Pat was visited daily by his family up until the end. Pat was predeceased by his wife, Olive, his son Timothy, daughter-in-law Vickie, brother Bill, Bill's spouse DeeDee, and close relatives James White, Robert and Patsy White, and his parents.Pat was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on February 26, 1929, to William Louis and Helen (Sinnott) Hedrick. He was the second of two boys born to the family with his brother Bill two years his elder. Tragically, Pat's and Bill's father died in 1929 two months before Pat was born. Thereafter, Helen raised the two boys with her sister Katie and husband Robert White, who also had two young boys, Robert and Jim. After Robert Sr. passed away in 1942 in WWII, the four boys complied with their mothers' firm commitment to education by attending Christ the King School in Minneapolis, De la Salle High School, and St. Thomas College. Pat served as an officer in the Navy during the Korean war and was very proud of his service to his country.Pat met his wife of 63 years, Olive, in 1954, and they were married on September 10, 1955. After moving to several places around the Midwest early in their marriage, Patrick and Olive spent ten years in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota where they had five children. In 1968, they moved to Houston and became deeply attached to all things Texas. Pat had many years in the information technology industry (although it wasn't called that when he started), retiring in the late '80s. He was always intrigued by the go-go growth in Houston and forged a second career in commercial real estate.Pat was a devoted husband to Olive and a role model to his kids. His kids have fond memories of his Saturday trips to the airport to get the children out of Olive's hair, long camping weekends, and family vacations to Big Sandy Lake as well as the annual summer pilgrimage to Minnesota to see family and friends. His love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was evident during every visit and every phone call with them. Pat simply lived for his family. Perhaps owing to his upbringing, he was also a devoted champion of and voice for the underdog, wherever he could find one. Pat was also a good friend to many, making lifelong friendships in Minnesota and Texas. He was always up for a good cigar, a Shiner (Bock), and even better conversation and laughs.He is survived by his children and their spouses - Bill (Kate), Tom (Madeleine), Pat (Dora), and Kathy (Jim) - thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.There will be a celebration of Pat's life scheduled in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Pat's name to his favorite charity, Casa Juan Diego, P. O Box 70113 Houston, Texas 77270 713-869-7376.