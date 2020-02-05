Home

Paradise Funeral Home & Cemetery
10401 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
281-445-1201
Patrick Jackson
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Paradise Funeral Home & Cemetery
10401 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Paradise Funeral Home & Cemetery
10401 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Patrick Jackson Sr. Obituary
Patrick Oliver Jackson, Sr.
1957-2020
Patrick Oliver Jackson, Sr. passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, on January 30, 2020 at the age of 62. Patrick was born on June 1, 1957 to Harry L. Jackson, Jr. and Ernestine E. Jackson in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his children Patricia Ladette Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jackson, Jr. Kewanna Martin, and Carlisha (Darryl) Robinson; grandchildren Elexus Jackson, Darion Jackson, Kenya Jackson, Avery Robinson, Seth Robinson, Treveion Woods; one great-grandchild, Prince Woods; his sister Dr. Alicia J. Jackson, and brother William M. Ramey; nieces Traci Davis and Leslie Jackson, and a nephew, Leslie Jackson, Jr. and many friends from around the country.
Service and burial will be held at Paradise Funeral Home & Cemetery 10401 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77088. The service commences at 10:00 a.m. on Friday February 7, 2020; viewing/ visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Internment immediately after service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
