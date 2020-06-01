Patrick Louis Martell
1926 - 2020
Patrick Louis Martell
1926-2020
"With honor,
I loved God;
With dignity,
I served His people."

Patrick Louis Martell, a retired postal employee and Korean War Veteran, (honorably discharged in 1953), peacefully passed away in his sleep on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, (as he proclaimed often and proudly, "My life, my one and only wife"), his five children Betina, Pamela, Shelley, Tim, and Mike.
Family and friends will miss him. His generous spirit was renowned, his "life's lessons" were especially important to many and his dedicated efforts to make the world a better place for the poor and underserved. He loved to fish, he loved conversations with friends and family, inspiring them to live and love well. Patrick was so loved by all! Rest in Peace! Private Graveside Services will be held on (Tuesday) June 2, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery with Father Michael Saah-Buckman, S.S.J., officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at his beloved St. Francis Xavier Church.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. We will love you and miss you always Uncle Pat!
Sherie Wesley
Family
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
