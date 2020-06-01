Patrick Louis Martell1926-2020"With honor,I loved God;With dignity,I served His people."Patrick Louis Martell, a retired postal employee and Korean War Veteran, (honorably discharged in 1953), peacefully passed away in his sleep on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, (as he proclaimed often and proudly, "My life, my one and only wife"), his five children Betina, Pamela, Shelley, Tim, and Mike.Family and friends will miss him. His generous spirit was renowned, his "life's lessons" were especially important to many and his dedicated efforts to make the world a better place for the poor and underserved. He loved to fish, he loved conversations with friends and family, inspiring them to live and love well. Patrick was so loved by all! Rest in Peace! Private Graveside Services will be held on (Tuesday) June 2, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery with Father Michael Saah-Buckman, S.S.J., officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at his beloved St. Francis Xavier Church.