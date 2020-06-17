Patrick Milton Sr.
1933 - 2020
Patrick Milton Sr.
1933-1920
Patrick Milton Sr. passed away June 10, 2020. a viewing will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday June 18, 2020 in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison. Funeral Services will be @ 10:00 am on Friday June 19, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 4025 Grapevine, Interment: Houston National Cemetery (VA). (SERVICE WILL BE ON LINE AT https://b.pscp.live/XKgcWtl34



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
