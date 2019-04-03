Home

Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Patrick Nelson
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church
Patrick Nelson Obituary
Patrick Joseph Nelson
1956-2019
Patrick Joseph Nelson, age 62, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Cypress, TX. Pat is preceded in death by his father, Joseph, his sister, Rita, and his brother-in-law, Larry. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Elaine; son, Craig and wife, Jenn; daughter, Alicia; his dogs: Shelby, Sandee, and Stella; grandchildren, Bryleigh, Charlie, Jaxson, and Madalynn; his granddogs, Sophie and Ace. He also leaves behind his mother, Pearly; 3 sisters, Mary Ann, Gloria and husband Randy, Annette and husband Ronnie; his brother-in-law, Alton and his wife Cynthia, in addition to 4 nephews and 4 nieces.
Pat was retired from the Houston Independent School District where he had worked as a Master Plumber. He was a proud member of Polish Home since a child and the Plumbers Local Union #68 for 38 years.
Pat was a man of strong willpower, faith beyond measure, and a love of life that was endless. There was no task he couldn't accomplish. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, water skiing, gardening, and restoring and driving his '69 Chevelle.
His family would like to send out a heartfelt appreciation to the many caregivers that helped guide Pat through the years since his injury in December 1991.
The honorable man that Pat is, he signed up to be an organ donor. He was able to donate his bones to be used for orthopedic surgery.
We will miss him enormously.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 4th at Klein Funeral Home in Cypress. The viewing will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary following at 7 pm. Mass will be held on Friday, April 5th at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church at 10:30 am. A reception will immediate follow for everyone to celebrate the amazing life Pat lived.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
