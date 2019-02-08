Patrick Joseph O'Donovan

1925-2019

Patrick Joseph O'Donovan, 93, of Houston passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born in Murroe, County Limerick, Ireland on March 15, 1925 to John and Annie O'Donovan (nee Gleeson).

On a journey to make a life for himself, Patrick left Ireland for New York in 1947 on the ship Ernie Pyle with one suitcase and $100 in his pocket. He served in the US Army and worked for Southern Pacific Railroad from which he retired after 36 years. In 1952, he met his wife, Patricia at St. Joseph's Hospital after being introduced to her by her Aunt, Sister Adela Hickey. Together, they had 12 children.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church for over 60 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings, his beloved wife, Patricia (née Hickey), daughters Regina Bowerman and Cathy and sons Patrick and Andrew. He is survived by his 8 children, John, Danny (Marcia), Michael, Theresa Taylor (Warren), Angela Wolf (Pat), Patricia Wyble (Dwayne), Noreen Alexander (Stuart) and Maryanne Sanchez; 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous family members in Ireland, niece in England and niece in Boston. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers who cared for him for over 10 years, Duvi, Maria, Margarita, Angie, Yesenia, Jessica, Venessa and Isela.

Visitation at 6:00 pm and Rosary at 7:00 Friday, February 8, and a Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. Both at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 6723 Whitefriars Dr., Houston, TX 77087.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Patrick's memory to the .