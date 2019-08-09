|
Patrick Randall Callahan
2019
"Thank you…....for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence."
Patrick Randall Callahan was born the 7th of June 2019, at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, TX, twelve minutes after his twin brother, Austin Parker Callahan. Patrick passed into God's loving arms on Tuesday, the 6th August 2019. During his short 60 days at home, he was surrounded by the love of his parents, Patrick and Malori Callahan, his twin brother, Austin Parker, and his sister, Allie May. He is also survived by his grandparents, Fran and Tom Callahan of Houston, LeeAnne May of Sherman, TX, and his great grandparents, Anita Harris of Justin, TX, and Rowena and J.C. Montgomery of Eastman, Oklahoma. He is loved by his aunts and uncles, Sarah Callahan, Rachel and Roshan Gummattira and their daughter Grace, Natalie and Santi Yurrita and their daughter Annie, and Michael May. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Randall Clarence May.
A private funeral service will be held at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons in Houston.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial donations may be directed to support the pediatric home hospice program at Children's Memorial Hermann online at www.memorialhermann.org/donate or by mail to 929 Gessner, Suite 2650, Houston, TX 77024, designated for 'Pediatric Home Hospice' or in honor 'Patrick Randall Callahan' and to Texas Children's Hospital Pediatric ICU online at www.waystogive.texaschildrens.org designated for the 'West Campus Pediatric ICU' or 'Child Life Team.'
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019