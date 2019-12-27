|
Patrick Joseph
Shannon
1930-2019
12/16/1930 - 12/21/2019
Patrick J. Shannon, 89, passed away December 21 surrounded by family in Houston, Texas.
Born to Hallie and Paul Shannon in Texarkana, Arkansas, Patrick was the second son of a schoolteacher and businessman. He graduated from Texas Christian University with a BS in Geology and got a MS in Geology from the University of Oklahoma. After graduation, he started his career as a Rover Boy – or roving geologist. After a stint in Turkey, he landed in Barcelona, Spain where he met and married Dolores. His work with Exxon took him across the globe – and there were countless adventures.
Patrick loved to travel, hunt, music and the great outdoors. He jogged even in frigid temperatures and was so fond of tennis he said wished to die on the court. Patrick's personality and disposition meant he was always welcome everywhere. He was charming, humble, funny, highly intelligent and always a gentleman. He also played the banjo. We loved him deeply and he will be sorely missed.
Patrick is survived by his wife Dolores (Cuca), his three daughters; Merche, Emilia, and Harriet, his grandchildren; Alexandra, Cristina, Francesca and Ricardo, and his niece Nancy.
A vigil service will be held December 30 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd followed by a reception 2-4 p.m. at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Drive, both in Houston, Texas
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019