Patrick Stephenson
1941-2020
Patrick Wade Stephenson passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home in New Ulm, Texas at the age of 78 years old. There will be a private family graveside service on March 20, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055. The family will schedule a memorial service that will be open to his extended family and friends at a later date. That service information can be found at Woodlawn Funeral Home's website when it is available. Please visit their website at www.woodlawnfh.com for service information updates.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020