Patrick L Sullivan

1954-2020

Patrick L. Sullivan of Friendswood, TX

Pat was preceded in death by parents Lester and Dorothy Sullivan. He attended Bellaire HS, Texas A&M and retired as Director of Operations for Powell Industries.

To cherish his memory, he is survived by his loving wife Lisa; three sons, John, Clint (Candace) and Tyler (Christina), and one beautiful grandchild, Boston. Pat was a friend to many and he will be truly missed.



