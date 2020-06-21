Patrick Washington
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Patrick L.
Washington
1942-2020
Rev. Patrick L. Washington, expired (Monday) June 15, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be conducted from 10-10:55a.m on (Monday) June 22, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Both services will held at Mt. Vernon B.C. 3618 Stassen. Internment, Houston Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Mt. Vernon B.C.
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Valerie Parker
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved