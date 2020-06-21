Rev. Patrick L.
Washington
1942-2020
Rev. Patrick L. Washington, expired (Monday) June 15, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be conducted from 10-10:55a.m on (Monday) June 22, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Both services will held at Mt. Vernon B.C. 3618 Stassen. Internment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.