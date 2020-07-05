1/1
Patrick Welch
1945 - 2020
Patrick Duane Welch
1945-2020
Patrick Duane Welch was born in Houston, TX on March 16, 1945 to Herman Leon Welch & Annie Lee Menke Welch.
Pat passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home near Round Top, TX with family at his side.
He is survived by his wife Ginny Elverson Welch, his daughters Virginia Lee Welch and Lizzy Elverson Welch. His brothers William Welch, Charlie Welch, and Jay Thomas; his cousin Dottie Hill; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank their loving friends & family for the incredible support they gave during Pat's illness, the wonderful Josh Crowder; & the caregivers at Brazos Valley Hospice.
He was an amazing husband & father; kind, loving, & always concerned for others. He had a quiet sense of humor that always made his daughters laugh.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Winedale Historical Center in Round Top, TX in his name.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 5, 2020.
