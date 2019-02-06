|
|
Patsy Ann (Grogan) Biedenfeld
1942-2019
Patsy Ann Grogan Biedenfeld, 76, departed this life on January 30. She was born on March 10, 1942 to Ovenus and Girtha Grogan. She is survived by her husband, 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and thousands of friends.
Funeral arrangements are through Darst Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 am to noon followed by service on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at City of Refuge Church in Houston. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019