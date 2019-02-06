Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
City of Refuge Church
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
City of Refuge Church
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Biedenfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Biedenfeld


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Biedenfeld Obituary
Patsy Ann (Grogan) Biedenfeld
1942-2019
Patsy Ann Grogan Biedenfeld, 76, departed this life on January 30. She was born on March 10, 1942 to Ovenus and Girtha Grogan. She is survived by her husband, 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and thousands of friends.
Funeral arrangements are through Darst Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 am to noon followed by service on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at City of Refuge Church in Houston. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.