Patsy "Pat" Ruth Gwin Dunham

1936-2020

Pat Dunham, 83, passed away in Houston, TX on September 20, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1936 to Clyde W. and Stella C. Gwin in Oenaville, TX. She lived her life in Waco, Corpus Christi and Houston where she will be remembered for her delicious cooking, especially her fried chicken, biscuits and gravy and pecan pie. Pat travelled the world with her husband, Dick Dunham (d. 2012), making visits to Budapest, Thailand, England and Mexico as well as across the United States in their RV. They made many great friends and memories along the way. She is survived by her children: Alan Overton (Dolores), Renee Davy, Andrea Overton (Jon), Fred Overton (former spouse), grandchildren Kelli Calderwood, Sam Stilley, Danielle Davy, Alana Overton and great-grandchildren Amelia, Emma and Willa. She was preceded in death by her brother Clyde Gwin.



