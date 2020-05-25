Patsy Ruth Fannette1928-2020Patsy Ruth Fannette, 92, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 12, 1928 in Spring Branch, Texas. Her favorite pass times were playing Bingo and fishing at Chinquapin.Patsy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Billy Earl Fannette Sr.; son, Billy Earl Fannette Jr.; parents, Josephine (Spitzenberger) Ellis and Vernon Ellis; and brother, Frankie Ellis and wife Florence.Left to cherish her memory is her son Kenneth Fannette; three grandchildren, Carol Cooper, Katie O'Neal and husband Scott, Kristi Fannette; eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren as well as many friends and other family members.A visitation for Mrs. Patsy Ruth Fannette will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a funeral service to start at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at SouthPark Funeral Home; a burial will follow at SouthPark Cemetery, 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, Texas 77581.