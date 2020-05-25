Patsy Fannette
1928 - 2020
Patsy Ruth Fannette
1928-2020
Patsy Ruth Fannette, 92, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 12, 1928 in Spring Branch, Texas. Her favorite pass times were playing Bingo and fishing at Chinquapin.
Patsy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Billy Earl Fannette Sr.; son, Billy Earl Fannette Jr.; parents, Josephine (Spitzenberger) Ellis and Vernon Ellis; and brother, Frankie Ellis and wife Florence.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Kenneth Fannette; three grandchildren, Carol Cooper, Katie O'Neal and husband Scott, Kristi Fannette; eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren as well as many friends and other family members.
A visitation for Mrs. Patsy Ruth Fannette will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a funeral service to start at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at SouthPark Funeral Home; a burial will follow at SouthPark Cemetery, 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, Texas 77581.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
MAY
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
MAY
27
Burial
SouthPark Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
May 24, 2020
We (Lindberg's) moved across from the Fannette's in 1964. They were sweet neighbors. May God hold your hand Kenny. Joyce Lindberg Campbell
Joyce E Campbell
Neighbor
May 24, 2020
May 22, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
