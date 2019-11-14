Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Patsy Goodrich


1924 - 2019
Patsy Goodrich Obituary
Patsy Hill Goodrich
1924-2019
Patsy Hill Goodrich passed away on November 11, 2019 at The Heights of Tomball Nursing Home, Tomball TX, at the age of ninety-five.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery & Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Dr., TX 77055.
Patsy was born June 7, 1924 to Justus Walter Hill and Beatrice Ransom Hill in Texas. She attended Sam Houston State University, where she met the love of her life, William A. Goodrich. They married at the end of his first year of medical school and lived a long, full life together until his death in 2004.
An energetic dynamo and remarkable Renaissance woman, Pat Goodrich's life achievements were varied and legendary. She was an award-winning author, scriptwriter, and artist, as well as an outstanding teacher, accomplished musician, radio personality, animal advocate, Texas history enthusiast, and nature lover.
She taught in both public and private schools. Her passion for education spurred the founding of a successful private school. Her StarShine Kennels produced a line of prize-winning Samoyed dogs as well as her first published book, "The Savvy Samoyed".
As a Texas history enthusiast, she penned another book about her grandfather, Texas Ranger Captain Henry Ransom. Additionally, she spearheaded the statewide drive to designate March as "Texas History Month" and founded two heritage societies for Texas.
Pat Goodrich was a dynamic, colorful force of nature – we will miss her laughter, her energy, her enthusiasm, and her compassionate generosity for all – humans and animals alike.
She is survived by daughter Bonnie Goodrich & son-in-law Dan Black; daughter Dr. Barbara Goodrich & son-in-law Dr. Bill Simpson; and in-laws Mary Elizabeth Eager & John Eager.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
