Patsy Kelley (McGinnis) Borochoff

1934-2019

Patsy Kelley (McGinnis) Borochoff, age 85, passed away on June 10, 2019. Mrs. Borochoff, born May 3, 1934 in Marlin, Texas was a longtime resident of Houston, Texas. Mrs. Borochoff is preceded in death by her parents Robert (Bob) and Mary C. (Bailey) Kelley, and her husband, Leon D. Borochoff. She is survived by her sister, Bobbye (Kelley) Elder of Missouri City, Texas; Sister-In-Law Waida Lea Medford of Abilene, Texas; three nieces, Susan Elder Rizk, Kay Clark, and Ann Barfield; four nephews, Rob Elder, Randy Elder, Jimmy Clark, and Ed Rizk; and one great niece and three great nephews. Patsy graduated Marlin High School and Texas Woman's University, Denton, Texas, with a BA and MA in English. She was a teacher and supervisor in public education, teaching English in Odessa, Austin, Lubbock, and Fort Bend ISD for 3 years. Member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Delphians, and First Christian Church, Houston, Texas. Patsy delighted in her years working with her students that numbered in the thousands. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the piano or organ, reading, plays, study groups, bridge, and time spent with her close family members and friends. Services were held on Thursday, June 13, 2019.She is laid to rest with her husband Leon Borochoff in Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. Memorials may be made to the Patsy and Leon Borochoff Endowed Fund for English; Rice University, Office of Development MS-81, PO Box 1892, Houston, Texas 77251 Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019