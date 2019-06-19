Resources More Obituaries for Patsy Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patsy Moore

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patsy Ruth Keffer Moore

1928-2019

Patsy (Pat) Ruth Keffer Moore died peacefully at home in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, June 15th surrounded by her family. She was 90.

Pat was born on October 30, 1928 in Shattuck, Oklahoma, the youngest of six siblings. She graduated from Texas Tech in 1950 and took her first job teaching at Eldorado High School in Schleicher County where she met and married West Texas rancher Jack Ousley Moore in 1951. They welcomed their three children into their lives over the next four years. Life's adventures took the family to Rolling Fork, Mississippi; Columbus, Texas; Christoval, Texas; and Houston. She taught English and math to thousands of young lives for 30 years in Columbus and Eldorado.

Pat Moore made a difference in the lives of those she touched. She drew out the goodness in everyone—family, friend or student—and challenged them never to be satisfied with mediocrity. A former student once wrote, "for those of us who have been subjected to her sermons on honor, responsibility and respect; for those of us who had to write papers, study vocabulary, discuss ideas and voice our concerns about the future; for those of us who woke up at the crack of dawn for UIL trips; and for those of us who became more cultured and shared great works of English literature with her, we look back upon our high school years to say goodbye to an admirable educator and a true friend. She will be missed." A number of her former students stayed in touch with her long after she retired.

Pat's exceptional teaching was recognized by her peers as well as her students. She received the Texas Excellence Award for Outstanding High School Teachers from the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin in 1988 for bringing honor to the teaching profession through inspired dedication to students.

Pat loved her family, music, traveling and theater. Her smile and lilting voice brought a breath of fresh air when she entered a room. Ever gracious and elegant, she welcomed everyone into her life.

Pat is survived by her husband of 68 years and love of her life, Jack; her three children, Celeste Moore Hilliard, Sarah Moore McParland and Marshall Johnson Moore; her five grandchildren, Joseph Frederick Hilliard, Sarah Rachel Hilliard, Morgan Elizabeth Moore, John Michael McParland and Catherine Conway McParland; and her older sister,

Charlotte Louise Keffer Bussard. She was preceded in death by her parents Dove Douglas and James M. Keffer and brothers and sisters Doug W. Keffer, Mary I. (Peggy) Keffer Johnson, James E. Keffer and John W. Keffer.

With grateful hearts, the family thanks Pat's loving caregivers: Carla, Mina, Angie, Lety, Adrianna, Geraldine, Sunnie, Pat, Vera, Jamie, Dee, and Christina.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019 on Thursday, June 20th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to World Vision to give children the education they need to stand tall and free from poverty at www.mycause.worldvision.org under Pat Keffer Moore. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries