Patsy Ruth VanStone
Patsy Ruth Van Stone
1928-2020

Patsy Ruth Van Stone, 92, of Houston, Texas died peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020, in her home. Born, June 2, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Lewis Edward Crouch and Ruth Margaret Mrosko, and raised by her loving mother, and stepfather, Carl Cunningham. She attended Cleveland Elementary School, George Washington Junior High School and Regan Senior High School. She worked as an X-Ray Technician at the Veterans Administration Hospital for her entire career. Patsy was married to Leslie Van Stone on January 22, 1955. They had a happy marriage of 34 years and two wonderful children. She is remembered for her patient, kind and giving nature.
Patsy was preceded in death by her father, Lewis, mother, Margaret, stepfather, Carl, and husband, Leslie. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ruth Van Stone-Giering, son-in-law, Geoffrey Giering, son, Leslie Stephen Van Stone, and daughter-in-law, Michelle Van Stone. Her passion and love of family lives on in her grandchildren, Madeline Ashley Giering Gunderson, Madeline's husband, Jeffrey Edmund Gunderson, and Kelly Michelle Van Stone.
The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Season's Hospice for all of their help and compassion.
She will be buried next to her husband, Leslie, at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug your loved ones and savor your time together.
For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 11, 2020
I knew Patsy from taking care of her in assisted living. She had the most loving & humorous way about her. I will miss her dearly. Love & hugs to the family she loved & adored and bragged about about.
Kara Ward
Friend
