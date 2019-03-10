Patsy Turk

1929-2019

Patsy Turk, 90, of Weston Lakes, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday February 23rd. Patsy was born on January 8, 1929 in Orange, Texas. She was the daughter of Larkin and Claudie (Honeycutt) Drake. Patsy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1947. She then went to Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and then on to North Texas State College where she earned her degree as a Medical Technologist. Patsy Drake and Johnny Turk were married on January 31, 1953 in Austin, Texas. She began work as a Laboratory Technician at Pasadena General Hospital and later moved to Southmore Hospital where she retired as a Laboratory manager in 1985. She was exceptionally smart, hardworking and thorough. She was a stern but compassionate manager. She enjoyed Knitting, playing Bridge with friends, cooking, and sewing. Patsy liked to travel, play golf, and visit casinos.

Patsy is survived by her husband of sixty-six years; Johnny Turk, three sons; Russell Turk and his wife, Debbie of Pearland, Texas, Lester Turk and his wife Gail of Houston, Texas, Bruce Turk and his wife, Sharon of Weston Lakes, Texas, and two granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; Larkin and Claudie Drake and two sons; Russell Turk, and Richard Turk.

Memorial Service to be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 10000 Spring Green Blvd in Katy, Texas on March 21, 2019 at 3:00.