Patti Whitmire Carlton
1939-2020
Patti Whitmire Carlton, 80, of Houston, Tx passed away on May 15, 2020. Patti will be laid to rest at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Houston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She was born in Hillsboro, Tx to the Honorable James M. Whitmire, Sr. and Ruth Marie Harris Whitmire on June 9, 1939. She graduated from Pasadena High School in 1957. Patti was an alumna of the 1st graduating class of San Jacinto College and later went on to graduate from Lamar University with a Masters of Education. Patti married the love of her life, Marion (Mark) H. Carlton, in 1980. Patti was a proud 7th generation Texan. Early in life, she developed an interest in serving her community. She served as Lector, Intercessor and Worship Leader at St. John the Divine. She spent most of her career in higher education. Patti was a natural born leader. She served on numerous boards, was a proud Rotarian, Paul Harris Fellow and Leadership Houston graduate. Reading, music and art were lifelong passions. Patti was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Patti often relished that her husband, Mark, was the supreme blessing in her life. Their much-admired enduring love story was based on their mutual love and deep faith in God.
Patti was predeceased by her parents, Honorable James M. Whitmire, Sr. and Ruth Marie Harris Bennett; brother, James (Jim) M. Whitmire, Jr.; step father, Mayne Livingston Bennett; infant sister, Rebecca Louise Bennett; half-brother, Charles Whitmire; niece, Catherine Whitmire; and grandson, Tanner Waterman.
Patti is survived by her beloved husband, Marion (Mark) H. Carlton; sons, David Driskell and wife Melissa, Brian Waterman, Craig Driskell and wife Lesley; brother, Senator John Whitmire; grandchildren, Kelly Waterman and wife Brittany, Jaycob, Joshua, McKenna, Katie, Jacqueline, Daniel; great grandchildren, Sawyer and Mason; nieces, Whitney Jenkins, Sarah Whitmire, Mary Whitmire; nephew, Chuck Whitmire; great nephews, John Brooks and Bennett; former sisters-in-law Kathryn Whitmire and Rebecca Dalby; and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, family requests gifts in memory of Patti Carlton be made to: giving.uth.edu/memorial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.