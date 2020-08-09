Patti Stone Keplinger1933-2020Patti Stone Keplinger died peacefully at home on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Houston, Texas at the age of 87.Patti is survived by her son, John L. Keplinger, Jr., his wife Marissa, their children Nathan and Mark all of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and her daughter, Lee Keplinger Scott, her husband W. Michael Scott of Midland, TX and their children Stephen, John, Daniel and Audrey.Patti was born on February 16, 1933, in Ft. Worth, Texas. Her parents, Fred E. Stone and Irma Stone raised Patti and her older brother Fred (Jack) Stone in Dallas, Texas, where Patti graduated from Sunset High School and then went on to North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. After leaving North Texas, Patti worked at The Atlantic Richfield Co (ARCO) in downtown Dallas. It is there she met her husband to be, John L. Keplinger, Sr. and they were married in Dallas on December 26, 1958.Patti was a 52-year member of the Dallas Women's Club and a member of The Ladies Reading Club (Houston). She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority Alumna Association, participating in their philanthropic activities, and was awarded the Order of the Emerald for outstanding service. Patti cared deeply about children, the arts and served the community in a leadership capacity with Child Advocates and Young Audiences of Houston. Patti was also a long-time member of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church. She raised her children in the Church, taught Sunday school, volunteered, and served on its Board of Stewards.While Patti was dedicated to her philanthropic interests, her first loves were her relationship with the Lord, her family, and her dear friends. She treasured her time with grandchildren and attended their activities at every opportunity. She also had a healthy passion for tap dance.The family extends its thanks to the staff at Tender Love and Care, LLC, especially Susan and Tia, for their dedicated care of Patti.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Caring Forever Foundation of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, Houston, Texas.