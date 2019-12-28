|
Pattie McBride
1927-2019
Houston, Texas
Pattie Cunningham McBride died peacefully Christmas morning, December 25, 2019, at Houston Hospice, after a brief illness.
She was born Pattie Cunningham on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1927, in Houston, to Eli and Letha Armstrong Cunningham, who were both from Maypearl, Texas. She attended Lanier Middle School in Houston before moving with her family to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she graduated from C.E. Byrd High School. She attended Judson College in Marion, Alabama, and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1948, where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority and also a counselor at Camp Monterey in Monterey, Tennessee.
She met Paul F. McBride, Jr., who attended Texas A&M University and served as a Navy officer in World War II. They married in 1949 in Shreveport and honeymooned in Galveston, Texas. Paul entered the pipeline business which led to moves to Boston, Salt Lake City, and then back to Houston. Their children, Elizabeth, Marilyn, and Paul were all born in each city. In 1968 they moved to Shreveport and then in 1978 settled in Houston, Texas.
Pattie enjoyed much of their time at their camp on Cane River Lake near Natchitoches, Louisiana, well attended by friends and other family through the years.
Pattie was always active in charities, volunteering at Hospitals in Shreveport and Boston and MD Anderson in Houston, and through memberships in the Houston and Shreveport Junior League. As a social worker she served in Boston and Shreveport. Recently she was a member of the Houston First Presbyterian Circle and was an avid reader and a member of the Houston Junior League Book Club and the Trotter Family YMCA book club.
Pattie started her career as a real-estate broker in Shreveport and continued for over 30 years as a broker in Houston, Texas for Coldwell Banker, retiring in her early 80's.
She was energetic, loving, independent, outgoing and consistently cheerful person who, like her late husband Paul, was notable for focusing on other people, maintaining these traits even in her last week. She had few complaints, seeming to be happy as long as people around her were.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. McBride, Jr., in 2013, and her daughter Elizabeth McBride in 1997. She is survived by daughter Marilyn Larson and her husband Greg Larson and their daughter Hannah Larson; son Paul F. McBride III and his daughters Ashley McBride and Kelsey McBride. Sarah Adlerstein and Ben Clay, and the Dedeaux family of New Orleans, Russell, Carol, Devin, Dawn, David, and Mark.
The family would like to thank the staff and management of Tremont Retirement Community where she lived quite independently up to the time of her illness. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church 5300 Main St, Houston, TX 77004 on Monday December 30th at 2:00PM in the main sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Pattie's name to be sent to the Tremont Retirement Center in care of the Pattie McBride Memorial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019