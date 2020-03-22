|
Paul Anthony Cagle
1942-2020
Paul Anthony Cagle, died in Houston on Monday, the 9th of March 2020, following a brief illness. He was 77 years of age.
Paul was born to Harry and Myrtle Cagle in Houston, on the 9th of December 1942.
Paul enjoyed a full life, surrounded by loving friends and family. He grew up in Houston, and was proud to be a native Houstonian. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1962, where he excelled on the football team. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Houston in 1966. Paul was born into a family of entrepreneurs, beginning with his father, Harry Cagle, who founded the immensely successful Cagle Construction, Inc. Following in his father's footsteps, Paul formed and operated his own very successful business, Cagle Lumber & Pallet, Inc. Cagle Lumber grew into a thriving business that operated in the Houston area for more than 45 years.
Paul enjoyed all things Houston, including his Astros, Oilers (Texans) and Rockets. He was active in coaching little league baseball and football teams, and also donated his time and money to community events, most frequently the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Paul grew up fishing in Galveston Bay with friends, and spent as much time in Galveston as he could throughout his life. Paul was the Captain of "Team Cagle" in many Galveston Bay fishing tournaments, none of which resulted in Team Cagle winning anything, but the stories were good.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister, Judy Cagle; and brother, Harry Cagle, Jr. He is survived by his two brothers, Robert and Patrick Cagle; and his three beloved children, Ghislaine Cagle, Gregory (Heather) Cagle, and Chris (Courtney) Cagle. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Colton, Curtis, Collin, and Caroline; and one granddog, Valentine. Paul was especially blessed to have a special relationship with his daughter-in-law Heather Cagle, whom he loved greatly and who never left his side during his illness.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, gifts.mdanderson.org.
In light of current health and safety concerns, arrangements for a memorial service in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons are pending and will be announced at a later date. In the interim, you are encouraged to visit his online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020