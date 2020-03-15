Home

Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
625 Nottingham Oaks Trail
Houston, TX
Paul Aubin


1953 - 2020
Paul Aubin Obituary
Paul Leo Aubin
1953-2020
Paul Leo Aubin, 66, of Houston passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079. A reception will follow Holy Mass on the church campus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial Hermann foundation at https://www.memorialhermann.org/foundation/ Note that Gift is for PaRC (Prevention and Recovery Center) in memory of Paul Aubin or by mail to 929 Gessner, Suite 2650, Houston, TX 77024. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
