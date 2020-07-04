Paul Barrett Pennington, Jr.1922-2020Paul Barrett Pennington, Jr. passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 97 from complications after a fall. He was at his home surrounded by his close family.Paul was born July 9, 1922 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Paul Barrett Pennington and Janice DeGraffenried. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother John A. Pennington, son-in-law Patrick O'Connor, and great grandchild Fisher Woodchick.He is survived by his loving wife of over 73 years, Alice J. McIlvaine Pennington,son John B. Pennington and wife Mary, daughter Peggy Pennington O'Connor,daughter Diana Pennington Fly and husband Bob. His grandchildren include: Kate Fly, Lindsey Thomas (Matt), Blake Pennington (Kristin), Molly Woodchick, Courtney Sleiman (Alecco). His great grandchildren include Carter Thomas, Kylie Thomas and John Barrett Pennington.Special family members include: Rosemary and Mel Gafner, Karen and Mark Mobley and Jacob Sleiman.Paul moved to Houston, Texas at a very young age. He attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, Lanier Junior High School and was in the first graduating class of Lamar High School.Paul was a graduate and letterman of Texas A&M University, Class of 1942. As an Aggie, he made the varsity basketball team as a freshman. He was an enthusiastic Texas A&M supporter as a member of the Lettermen's Association and other Aggie organizations.His fascination with sports began early and lasted throughout his life. He also had a love for tennis which he played well into his eighties.Paul enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942, commissioned as a Lieutenant. He was stationed at France Field in the Panama Canal Zone as a Fighter Pilot, mainly flying P-38s.Paul met Alice, a native of Ohio, in Panama during World War II. After the war, Paul moved back to Houston and went to work for American General Life Insurance Company. Though in Houston his heart remained with his soulmate, Alice in Panama. They wed in Houston in 1946.In his professional life, Paul served as a Vice President and Board Member of American General Life Insurance Company. He also became a Certified Life Underwriter (CLU) and Fellow Life Member of Insurance (FLMI). Paul retired from American General and did consulting work for American Capital Insurance Company.Paul was a member of The Briar Club, The Huisache Club, The Torch Club and St. Philip Presbyterian Church where he served in numerous leadership capacities.The family would like to express gratitude for the love and care provided by Daisy Llanera, Mirian Perlaza and Sharon Winstead.Paul will forever be cherished as the sweetest, kindest and most loving man.He is loved and missed by those blessed to have known him.In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Houston SPCA and the Veterans Administration.A memorial service will be held at a later date.