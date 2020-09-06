Dr. Paul C. Brindley

1941-2020

Paul Brindley of Tiki Island/Galveston passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020.

Born in Cameron TX to Elaine Wright Brindley and Dr. Claunch Brindley, he attended Lamar HS where he exceled in the classroom and on the golf course. At UT Austin he was a Phi Gamma Delta and played on the golf team. In keeping with the family tradition, he went on to UTMB Galveston where he graduated in 1965 and completed his internship and residency in Otolaryngology in 1970 (he would tell people he picked noses for a living). He served two years as a Major in the US Army at Ft Bliss – El Paso. After almost 40 years at Houston ENT Clinic he returned in 2010 to UTMB to serve on the faculty and continued to practice until his retirement in 2018. Paul had a passion and dedication to medicine, being a doctor, and mentoring residents and interns.

Paul lived life with great gusto, enjoying his time with friends and family playing golf, hunting, camping, sailing, fishing, football games, cooking, and entertaining. Epic family road trips, eventful week-long Gulf crossings on his sailboat, and then there were the Houston Rodeo BBQ Cookoffs. His Cold River team won Championships, raised cain, and raised funds and supported the Sunshine Kids and Small Steps programs. His homes and boats were always a gathering place – filled with stocked coolers and routine carrying-on.

He led by example: strong work ethic, be a great friend, be kind, have fun and do not take things or yourself too seriously. He leaves behind many friends and family who will miss him deeply, including his wife Tammy and son Will, first wife Mary Gayle and sons Paul Jr (Jill), Mitch (Dawn), Hans (Lauren), and grandchildren Chace, Paul III, Pierce, Josie, John Charles, Luke, and Rhett. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Mace (Trisha) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Dr. Bethea (Mary Ellen). In his final days, he was comforted, and the family touched, by the care of his hospice team and his friend Lois Halfin, as well as the visits from old and new friends alike, particularly the support from the Tiki Island community.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made in Paul's memory to University of Texas Medical Branch, Development Office, 301 University Blvd, Galveston TX 77555 or the Sea Star Base Galveston, 7509 Broadway, Galveston TX 77554.



