Paul Britton
1939-2020
After 80 remarkable years on this earth, Paul Britton, passed away peacefully in The Woodlands, Texas on June 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. Born on December 5, 1939, in New York City, Paul was the younger of two boys. At age six, Paul and his family moved to Hollywood, Florida, where he listened to the "Lone Ranger," collected comic books, had a paper route, and played football with the neighborhood boys until the sun went down. Upon graduating from South Broward High School, Paul went to Appalachian State University on a football scholarship where he played tackle, and graduated with a degree in education. Never a stranger to adventure, Paul joined the Marines and graduated from Officer Candidate School before completing flight school in Pensacola, Florida. He flew C-130s during the Vietnam War, and turned his newfound love of aviation into a tremendous 33-year career at Continental Airlines, where he flew Boeing 727s and 777s until being required to retire at age 60. Paul was a lifelong avid tennis player, and began playing golf in retirement. He always enjoyed spending time with friends on courts and courses throughout the years.
Paul met his adoring wife of 42 years, Joan, on one of his flights where she was a flight attendant. After four and a half years of dating, they were married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony that is still remembered by guests as one of the hottest days in Houston. Paul's pride and joy were his daughters, Pamela and Merritt. He loved playing with the girls at the park, camping with them on Indian Princess weekends, and going on family ski trips. He was the dad who made funny faces and used silly voices, would sacrifice his body on the Slip and Slide to give them a giggle, and was the loudest cheerleader at their extracurricular activities. As the girls got older, Paul beamed with pride at their accomplishments.
Paul will be profoundly missed by his wife, Joan Britton; daughters Pamela Britton and Merritt Lemoine; son-in-law Russell Lemoine; granddaughter Scarlett Lemoine; nephews Chris Britton (Birgitta), Tim Britton (Joanna), Eric Britton (Renee), and their children; sister-in-law Carolyn Thomas; and nieces Lisa Thomas Griffin, Lara Thomas, Lana Taylor (Mark), and their children. Paul is preceded in death by parents Fred and Rose Britton; brother and sister-in-law David and Betty Britton; and brother-in-law Gene Thomas.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Paul Britton Memorial Scholarship at browardedfoundation.org/paulbritton/ or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Paul's caregivers, who brought so much love and joy to the final years of his life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.