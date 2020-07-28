Paul C. Clophus1936-2020Paul Carlton Clophus, passed away on July 23, 2020, at his home, in Houston, TX with his family by his side. He was born on February 2, 1936 in Basile, LA to Alma (Simon) and Linton Clophus. Paul moved to Beaumont, TX at 17 years old. In 1965 he met and married the love of his life, Mary Carolyn Thomas. After their marriage, Paul, a business man at heart, started Paul C. Clophus Trucking Company, which he operated until 2006. He was a successful owner/operator, and made many friends, and mentored many young truck drivers, during his career.Our parents gave us the best, most unique, childhood that anyone could ever have. We played kickball, baseball, basketball, rode bikes, skated, and swam right in our backyard. We also took long family road trips to visit family. Paul instilled love, compassion, and confidence in his children, and we will be forever grateful.After spending decades in Beaumont, Paul and Mary Carolyn moved to Manvel, TX to be closer to their children and grandchildren.Paul was a devout Catholic. He faithfully attended 7:30 AM mass at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Beaumont, and later 8:30 mass at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church in Houston, where he made many friends.In 2010, Paul was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, and won his cancer battle for 10 years. During those 10 years, our mother suffered a massive stroke, and thereafter, until her passing in July 2014, our father provided her with loving care and companionship, and never left her side.Our father was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Mary Carolyn Clophus, his parents, and his brothers Victor Malbry and Rogers LaVergne, and sisters Fedila Clophus and Gloria Bowie. He is survived by us, his children, Patrick Clophus and wife, Susan of Stafford, TX; Cara Wright and husband, Derrell and their children, Nicholas, Jackson and Lynsey, of Houston, TX; and Christy Guajardo and husband, Juan, and their sons, Elias and Gabriel, of Manvel, TX, 10 siblings, and a host of other relatives and dear friends.We would like to give special thanks to the Dr. Sheeba Thomas and her staff at MD Anderson.Thanks to The Village of the Heights Assisted Living Facility for their kindness and excellent care of our father.We thank Ms. Gloria Narvaez, who took our father to countless doctor appointments and cared for his daily needs with kindness.Visitation will be held at Sugar Land Mortuary on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 AM, followed by a memorial service at noon, where social distancing protocols will be in place. Due to the current situation, the service will be live streamed. Our father will be interred in a private ceremony on Thursday.