|
|
Paul Alan Clark
1955-2020
Paul Alan Clark was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 9, 1955, and passed away due to pneumonia on February 26, 2020, just 12 weeks after his brother Dennis passed away unexpectedly .
When Paul was 8, his family moved to Middletown, New Jersey and then when he was 10 they moved to Houston, Texas where he remained while growing up. Many of Paul's fondest memories were of the old neighborhood in Spring Branch and the carefree fun that childhood was back then.
After graduating high school, Paul worked in the Houston area for several years. Due to a vision impairment that he had since birth, Paul decided to attend a specialized training school in Arkansas where he learned computer programming. After graduating from that program, Paul went to work for the Internal Revenue Service in Maryland. Knowing many people weren't a fan of the IRS, Paul often told people he worked for the Treasury Department, which technically was true. Paul remained employed with the IRS, until the time of his death, having accrued 32 years of employment.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Wilma Clark and his brother, Dennis Evan Clark. He is survived by his brother Michael Clark and wife Marcia, brother Steve Clark, sister-in-law Lisa Pisciotta and sister Judy Smith and husband Gray, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Emergency Room staff, the nursing staff and Drs. Kim, Nayak and Bhakta for the care that they provided to Paul. Thank you also to the staff of the Capital Caring Adler Center hospice.
A special thank you goes to Dr. Stephanie Ersi Davis, whose support and compassion during Paul's last few weeks was immeasurable and will never be forgotten.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020